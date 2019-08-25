Viral Video Shows That Donald Trump Was Lying When He Tweeted He Was ‘Joking’ About ‘Chosen One’ Claim

Donald Trump claimed that he was 'joking' and 'sarcastic' when he described himself as 'the Chosen One,' but a revealing viral video tells a very different story.

On Wednesday, shortly after he approvingly took to Twitter to quote an online conspiracy theorist who praises him as “the King of Israel,” Donald Trump told a group of reporters that he considered himself “the Chosen One,” a comment he made while gazing up at the sky, as The Washington Post reported.

But after he was widely ridiculed for his “Chosen One” claim, Trump later attempted to walk it back, claiming that he was simply “joking,” as The Associated Press reported.

“I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around,” Trump wrote on his Twitter account, denying that he suffers from a “Messiah complex.”

Trump also made the same comments as he departed Washington, D.C., for the G7 conference of world leaders in France, admonishing reporters for even asking the question, blasting them as “fake news,” as The Inquisitr reported.

“It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news,” Trump claimed as he prepared to depart from the White House for France.

But was it?

“The president was decidedly not smiling when he anointed himself ‘the chosen one’ while looking up at the sky,” stated Slate writer Daniel Politi.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar put together a video that contrasted Trump’s claims to be “joking” with his actual statements as he made them to reporters on Wednesday — calling Trump’s claim that the comment was made in jest “a demonstrable lie.”

Trump's claim that he was "just having fun" and "smiling" when he referred to himself as "the chosen one" the other day is a demonstrable lie. Here's the tweet Trump posted trying to rewrite history, followed by the video. pic.twitter.com/Y1VT5diqN2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2019

Not only did Trump clearly appear straight-laced when he declared himself “the Chosen One,” the comment came as part of a marathon exchange with reporters in which Trump made a series of other bizarre and sometimes shocking comments, including a repeat of his earlier accusation of “disloyalty” against American Jews who support the Democratic Party, as The Inquisitr reported.

That comment earned Trump condemnation as “the greatest anti-Semite of our age,” by a senior editor for the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz.

Donald Trump arrived Friday at the G7 summit in France. Neil Hall / Getty Images

Trump also attacked the prime minister of Denmark for dismissing his desire to purchase the island of Greenland as “absurd,” and insulting her as “nasty,” according to a Vox report.

In another disquieting statement from the same exchange with reporters, quoted via Twitter by Aaron Rupar, Trump appeared to suggest that he could stay in office well beyond the limit of two, four-year terms imposed by the U.S. Constitution.

“In six years — or maybe 10 or maybe 14, right? — in six years, when I’m not here, the New York Times goes out of business very quickly,” Trump stated.