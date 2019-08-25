‘The Purge’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Story And Character Details

The first official trailer for Season 2 of The Purge television series has just been released by USA Network, and it’s giving fans an in-depth look into the show’s upcoming sophomore season, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The series, which is based on a movie of the same name, paints a picture of what life would be like if all criminal acts, including murder, rape, theft, and arson, were legal for one night each year. The show’s first season followed several characters on the night of the event. At the beginning of the night, each character has their own plans but their fates were soon intertwined.

Based on the trailer for Season 2, it appears this season will pick up during the final hours of the night and later transition into examining how the survivors of the event readjust to life after the Purge while coping with the residual trauma for the rest of the year. Season 2 stars Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nuñez, Joel Allen, Chelle Ramos, and Rochelle Aytes.

According to early character descriptions, Luke will be stepping into the role of play Marcus Moore, an accomplished professional married to Aytes’ Michelle. The couple’s seemingly perfect life will be shattered after an intruder breaks into their home Purge night. Martini will play Ryan Grant, who has spent his year preparing for the big event with his crew. Nuñez will play Esme Carmona, a top employee at an NFFA surveillance center. Allen will be playing Ben, a young man whose life is altered after participating in his first Purge. And finally, Ramos will be playing Sara, a tough cop or military servicewoman.

The official synopsis for the second season of The Purge reads as follows.

“Based on the hit movie franchise, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Season 2 explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge. The second season of the anthology series opens on Purge night but dives deeper than ever before into what the Purge world looks like the other 364 days of the year.”

The Purge is executive produced by the creator of the movie franchise, James DeMonaco, who has teamed up with Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum.

The Purge Season 2 will premiere on USA this fall. The Purge movie series is also working on a new installment, The Purge 5, which is expected to hit theaters next summer, on July 10, 2020.