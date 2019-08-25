Watch AFC Bournemouth Vs. Manchester City FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Manchester City find themselves in an unfamiliar position, in fourth place level on points with their Sunday opponent, AFC Bournemouth.

The quest to win a third straight title, a feat accomplished only five times previously in the 130-year history of the English top flight, Manchester City are off to a slow start. Thanks to a draw at home last weekend against top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, per Soccerway, Pep Guardiola’s squad find themselves in the unfamiliar position of fourth place in the Premier league table, needing to take the full three points against AFC Bournemouth just to reach second, behind leaders Liverpool who have started the season with a flawless 3-0 record. In fact, Manchester City and Bournemouth are level on points at four, a situation that the champions need to improve in the match that will stream live from Dorset.

Of course, history favors City in the matchup, given that the Sky Blues have never lost in 14 meetings with the Cherries, and have won all eight of those meetings that took place at the Premier League level. Bournemouth has managed only one draw in the history of the matchup — and that was two decades ago when both were playing in England’s League One, the third tier, according to the BBC.

Manchester City also have a not-so-secret weapon against Bournemouth in star forward Raheem Sterling, who has netted 10 goals in eight games against the Dorset-based side, dating back to Sterling’s early years with Liverpool, according to ManCity.com.

Spanish veteran David Silva can hit a milestone if Guardiola gives him playing time in the match, according to the BBC. Silva’s next appearance will be his 400th for Manchester City, making him only the 14th player in the club’s 125-year history to reach that total.

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola (r) has high praise for David Silva (l). Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

