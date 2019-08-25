Colton Underwood Shares Cute & Potentially Drunken Pic With Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood shared a brand new photo of himself and Cassie, and fans are in love with the update. The Instagram photo has proved to be popular so far, garnering over 109,000 likes int he first hour.

The photo showed the two of them cozying up together on a black, plush bench. Behind them, you could see a wood, paneled wall as a red light glowed above the couple.

Colton sat on the bench, while Cassie sat on his laps. Colton sported ripped jeans, a black t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Cassie rocked a pair of white pants, along with a black tank top. She also cradled Colton’s head in her arms, as he placed his head on her shoulder.

It looked like the happy couple were caught mid-laugh, as their eyes were closed. They both had wide smiles on their faces, as Cassie kicked her right leg up into the air to add drama to the photo.

Fans gushed about the photo in the comments section.

“I’ll tell ya what…just freakin adorable,” said a fan.

“Y’all look so freaking happy I’m crying,” said another fan.

At the same time, there were plenty of folks who were hoping for something different.

“At first all I saw was Cassies hand out and I thought it was an engagement announcement,” said a follower.

“Can’t wait to see the engagement photos!!” S said another follower, who seemingly wasn’t fazed by the fake-out.

“For a second I thought it was gonna be a baby announcement,” said another fan.

The reason that some people thought that the photo was an engagement or baby announcement, is because Cassie held a framed picture in her right hand. It read, “I only drink beer on days that end in y.”

One fan, in particular, referred to the sign in their comment.

“I only drink beer on two occasions. When it is my birthday and when it is not,” they said.

Meanwhile, other fans couldn’t stop gushing about how much they loved the couple.

“Ugh perfect. From the beginning of the Bachelor I knew it would be you two!” said a supportive fan.

“Omg I found my new favorite picture on the internet,” said another fan.

“I LOVE how much you love her,” said a follower.

The captions also hinted that Colton may have had some beers in him when the photo was taken.

Either way, it’s clear that the two are in love and seem to be progressing in their relationship.