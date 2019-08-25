‘F*ck’ David Koch, Says Bill Maher: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead, And I Hope The End Was Painful’

David H. Koch, multi-billionaire industrialist credited with shaping the American right-wing movement, died on Friday at his home.

According to The New York Times, the billionaire philanthropist, political activist, and financier — along with his brother Charles — helped give rise to the Tea Party movement, transforming the GOP into a far-right party.

Not everyone is mourning Koch’s death, least of all comedian Bill Maher.

During the latest edition of his HBO show, Maher said that he is “glad” David Koch is dead, adding that he hopes that the billionaire’s end was “painful,” according to The Hill.

Maher began his monologue by joking about prostate cancer — Koch learned he had prostate cancer 26 years ago, but managed to keep the disease in check.

“Yesterday, David Koch, of the zillionaire Koch brothers, died of prostate cancer. I guess I’m going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer,” he said.

“Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned,” Maher joked, referencing the fact that the billionaire was a prominent Republican donor, frequently accused of excreting influence on GOP politicians through financial contributions.

“As for his remains, he’s been asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs,” Maher mocked the diseased billionaire, proceeding to slam David and his brother Charles for funding efforts meant to undercut climate science, and push back against government efforts to fight against climate change.

“He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades, so f*ck him. The Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful,” Maher said.

Not exactly one to shy away from controversy, Maher frequently shares unorthodox views on his show. As The Inquisitr reported, the comedian recently came under fire for suggesting that an economic recession would be preferable to President Donald Trump winning again in 2020.

Maher argued that the United States is capable of surviving a recession, but incapable of surviving four more years of Trump, because the president does not believe in climate change, and because his administration is gutting the Endangered Species Act, in what is being described as an unprecedented attack on the environment.

From 2010, on how Charles and David Koch quietly gave more than $100 million dollars to right-wing causes, and waged a war on President Obama. https://t.co/T7JbITNsJV — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 24, 2019

The comedian was widely criticized for wishing for recession, with journalists and commentators pointing out that he is, unlike the vast majority of Americans, a millionaire who would not suffer in case of a major economic crisis. Despite criticism, Maher has doubled down on his claims, repeatedly arguing that a recession would be preferable to Trump winning a second term.