Gizele Oliveira Goes Shirtless Under Suit On Instagram

Gizele Oliveria shared a set of new photos with her Instagram fans yesterday, and it sounds like her fans are in love with the photos.

The images were taken during a professional photoshoot and featured the model wearing a variety of outfits. The photo set started off with Gizele rocking a gold and yellow outfit. The model didn’t wear a shirt, however, so her black bra was on full display in the first couple of shots.

The suit appeared to be gold, and it was paired with a high-waisted skirt. The skirt was light yellow with pleating accents on the sides. Meanwhile, the model also wore leggings underneath, which peeked through the sheer skirt. The look was completed by a pair of black, chunky boots.

Oliveira also shared a couple of photos of herself wearing a completely different outfit. It consisted of a white trench coat, which had wide shoulders and a loose fit. She wore a skin-tight, black tank top underneath, and accessorized with a chunky, gold necklace. Her hair was worn in a side braid, and she rocked dark red lipstick.

Her fans seemed to love the photos.

“Love these babe! So gorgeous,” complimented a follower.

“It looks so perfect,” added another follower.

“In love from Russia,” said a fan.

“Cool pictures for suuure,” said another fan.

“Yes to oversized suits and big sleeves,” noted an Instagram user.

At the same time, some of Gizele’s fans had other things on their mind.

“What are your thought on the amazon fires and the new president? Hearing conflicting things from Brazilians vs the news,” asked a fan, who’s still hoping for an answer from the model.

There were also some critics, including a fan who let their opinions known.

“I just honestly never understand They’re editorial, I guess it’s just the lack of taste,” they said.

In addition to the first two outfits featuring Gizele in suits, she also shared a photo of herself in a dress, and another of her in a checkered suit.

The photo of her in a dress showed her mid-stride. The ensemble was a dark yellow and gold tone, with large ruffles on her sleeves. She wore an unexpected pair of shoes with the skirt, which was a pair of black, chunky boots. Gizele held up her dress with her right hand to reveal the shoes.

The final photo showed Gizele sitting in a chair while wearing a very structured suit with exaggerated shoulders.