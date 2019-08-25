’90 Day Fiancé’: Laura Jallali Accuses Aladin Jallali Of Cheating

Laura and Aladin Jallali are currently appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but it seems the couple may be going through a rough patch since Laura has accused Aladin of cheating, according to a report from ScreenRant.

Aladin and Laura met online and dated for a little over eight months before the 51-year-old woman made the decision to travel to Qatar to see her 29-year-old personal trainer boyfriend. The couple spent three days together before Aladin popped the question and asked Laura to be his wife. After their engagement, Laura decided to say goodbye to her life in America to permanently relocate to Qatar to build a new life with the man she loved.

Since moving to Qatar, Laura and Aladin have gotten into several fights, including one stemming from a lack of satisfaction in the bedroom. In an attempt to spice things up, she introduced the possibility of using a dildo during sex, but Aladin was offended by the idea and angrily stormed out of the room. After the episode aired, the Qatar native removed all traces of his wife from his social media accounts and fans became concerned about the status of their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I know everyone is asking about divorce right now. Honestly, the only way to find out what is going on is to watch the show,” he said. “Don’t believe everything you read.”

The personal trainer has also been receiving quite a bit of attention on social media from female fans offering to replace Laura. The flirty comments have seemingly rubbed Laura the wrong way, and she’s since called her husband “thirsty” and “disgusting,” according to a report from Soap Dirt.

This isn’t the first time the American woman has dealt with infidelity in a relationship. Laura previously admitted that she has a hard time trusting men after her last marriage. She said she was married for eight years when one day, she discovered her then-husband had been communicating with other women via dating apps. Instead of confronting him, she decided to create her own account using a fake photo to catfish him, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s currently unclear whether Aladin was actually cheating on Laura, but despite the accusations, the personal trainer has been focused on his own life. Additionally, he has not replaced the photos of Laura on his social media accounts, which has fans convinced the couple may have already separated.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC.