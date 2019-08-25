Viral Video From Colts Preseason Game Shows Fans Raining Boos On Andrew Luck After Report Of His Retirement

Indianapolis Colts fans are apparently not happy about Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement from the NFL.

Reports leaked in the middle of the team’s third preseason game on Saturday night that the quarterback had decided to call it quits, retiring from the league after suffering a series of serious injuries. The news created some awkward moments as the injured Luck was on the sidelines during the game, with cameras catching him joking with his now-former Colts teammates.

But as fans in the stadium learned the news, they didn’t seem to be in such a jovial mood. A viral video taken from inside the stadium showed Luck jogging off the field at the conclusion of the game, surrounded by cameras and facing an increasingly loud chorus of boos from the fans who remained until the end of the preseason game. The clip was shared on Twitter, showing a mix of fans applauding as Luck ran off the field for what will likely be the final time, while others loudly booed.

As ESPN reported, there was no indication that Andrew Luck was even considering retirement before the news broke on Saturday night. The report noted that the 29-year-old Luck had already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to inform him of the decision to retire. The team has planned a press conference for Sunday to officially announce Luck’s retirement, but insider Adam Schefter report that team sources say Luck is mentally worn down and “checking out.”

After suffering a serious shoulder injury in Week 3 of the 2015 NFL season, Luck endured a series of setbacks that led him to miss 26 games in the next three years, including the entire 2017 season. The report noted that Luck questioned whether he would ever return to the NFL, but those questions appeared to be put to rest when Luck returned to his Pro Bowl form last year in throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Breaking: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, a league source tells @AdamSchefter. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. pic.twitter.com/9qwpWjfdYX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019

Still, Luck could not stay healthy, the report noted.

“[I]njuries hit Luck again earlier this year when he suffered a calf strain that kept him out of the team’s offseason activities and minicamp. Luck only participated in three days of training camp — none as a full participant — before it was announced that he was shutting it down because he had difficulty moving in the pocket,” the report noted.

Loading...

#Colts QB Andrew Luck is booed as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/5Wr38cM7Js — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck has not yet issued a statement on his retirement, but Colts fans have apparently made their feelings known.