Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Post Marking The One-Year Anniversary Of Her Dad’s Death

Meghan McCain is still hurting at the loss of her father, and took to Instagram this weekend to share a heartbreaking post marking the one-year anniversary of his death.

The 34-year-old co-host of The View shared an Instagram picture of herself sitting beside her father on a bench as the two enjoyed the Arizona landscape. Another shot showed a close-up of Meghan holding hands with her ailing father. The pictures had originally been shared during John McCain’s battle with cancer, and in her post on Saturday she remembered her dad’s final days as he battled cancer.

Meghan said in her caption that August 25, 2018, was the worst day of her life as she had to say a final goodbye to her father.

“I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life,” she shared.

Meghan McCain had been active in sharing updates during her father’s battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, frequently posting pictures of his final months as he fought and underwent treatments, all while carrying out his duties as the U.S. Senator representing Arizona. In one of his final acts, McCain cast the deciding vote that ended Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare.

Since John McCain’s death, his daughter has also become a sharp defender of his legacy against continued attacks from Donald Trump. The president often lobbed attacks at McCain since the Arizona senator refused to endorse Trump’s presidential run in 2016, with Trump saying McCain was not a war hero because he had been shot down in Vietnam. These attacks continued even after John McCain’s death.

Meghan McCain regularly responded to Trump’s attacks against her father after his death, including criticizing McCain for passing along the Russia dossier to the FBI.

In a statement on Twitter, Trump quoted former Bill Clinton special counsel Ken Starr’s attack on John McCain.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain,'” Trump wrote. “He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

Loading...

Meghan McCain took to Twitter to respond to the president’s attack on the long-dead senator, telling Trump that he will never be as beloved as her father.

Meghan McCain’s Instagram post this weekend remembering her father’s death has attracted plenty of interest, with many sharing condolences and recounting how much John McCain meant to them.