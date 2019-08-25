‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Believe Steve Rogers Was Always Peggy Carter’s Husband

The writers for Avengers: Endgame just made a major revelation regarding Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. Of course, this revelation is just their opinion at the moment and not necessarily confirmed by anyone else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve visits a very old Peggy Carter who appears to be suffering from dementia. It’s revealed Peggy has been married and had children and Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus believe that was always Steve but he didn’t know it at the time.

In a new interview (via CinemaBlend) McFeely explains that although it seems like Peggy married some other man, it’s actually Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers since he believes the character is part of a time loop.

“Chris and I are partial to the idea that Steve is part of a strange, unique time-loop where he has always been there. The husband that you very purposefully did not see at Peggy’s bedside in Winter Soldier is Chris’ Steve. We have always thought that he was her husband. The movies you have been watching follow a line where he always goes back.”

McFeely also explained that he’s not sure that any more of Steve Roger’s story is going to be told in the MCU, so this theory may never be confirmed.

Peggy’s husband is never revealed, and no photos are ever shown of him, so McFeely and Markus’s opinions aren’t as wild as they might seem. It’s revealed at the end of Endgame that Steve stayed back in time and married Peggy and lived a full life with her. This could have been the husband Peggy was alluding to all along, and she couldn’t have expressed that to Steve in The Winter Soldier because of her state of mind.

Other Endgame bigwigs like Kevin Feige, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo have never commented on this theory, but the men have disagreed with the movie’s writers on different theories before. For example, the Russo brothers do not agree with McFeely and Markus on the rules of time travel according to the film, meaning lots of things in Endgame are open to the viewer’s own interpretation.

The Steve/Peggy theory is a good one for stans of the couple who were always hoping to see the duo get their final dance. Knowing that Peggy had been married to Steve all along is just the icing on the cake, especially when fans go back and re-watch old MCU films.