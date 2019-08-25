Sofia Richie Celebrates 21st Birthday In Orange Bikini & See-Through Skirt

Sofia Richie is celebrating her 21st birthday in style. The model jetted off to Las Vegas with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and some of her pals, including Kylie Jenner, to party hard in honor of her milestone birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia was photographed with Scott as they attended a party in her honor at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday.

In the photos, Richie was seen wearing an orange bikini top with bedazzled elements on it. The triangle top flaunted Sofia’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. She added a pair of matching orange bottoms, which she covered up with a white, see-through skirt that allowed fans to peep the bottoms.

Sofia had her long, blonde hair pulled up into a sleek ponytail on top of her head. Her mane was styled in loose curls, which fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Richie accessorized the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, a dainty gold chain around her neck, and multiple bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked bright, white sneakers on her feet and a silver purse across her body.

Sofia Richie completed her look with a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Disick joined his girlfriend in one of the photos wearing an all-black ensemble, which included a button-up shirt and shorts. He also wore white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott and Sofia have been dating for about two years. The couple have gotten very serious in that time, and Richie has even gotten close to Disick’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

As far as the pair getting engaged, it not happen soon enough for Sofia, who is said to be getting annoyed about Scott dragging his feet about popping the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online earlier this summer.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore. Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s birthday bash by checking out her Instagram story.