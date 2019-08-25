Conservative Pundit Says ‘Arsonist-In-Chief’ Donald Trump ‘Lit A Blow Torch To The U.S. Economy This Week’

During the opening monologue of Unfiltered, broadcast on Saturday, Conservative pundit and CNN host, S.E. Cupp, accused President Donald Trump of lighting a “blow torch to the U.S. economy,” Raw Story reports.

“If it feels like the world is on fire, that’s because it literally is,” Cupp began, reminding her viewership that the Amazon is burning. She drew a comparison between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — who has refused to take responsibility for the fires destroying the lungs of planet Earth — and Donald Trump.

“Chaos, delayed action, conspiracy theories, sound familiar?” Cupp asked, referencing Bolsonaro’s claims.

The pundit then continued her analogy, accusing Trump of lighting “metaphorical fires” in the United States.

“President Trump lit a blow torch to the U.S. economy this week, shortly before leaving for France for the G7 economic summit.”

Reminding her viewers that experts and economists have long warned that the economy “could be in some trouble” due to deficit increases and job loss, Cupp argued that Trump has ignored their advice, escalating the trade war with China — which has caused the stock market to plummet — and slamming the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates.

Cupp also reminded her viewership that the president “ordered” American companies to cease doing business with China, and that he appears to believe that slapping more tariffs on Chinese goods in response to Beijing’s retaliatory levies is the best possible strategy.

“Better start practicing your stop, drop and roll, because the arsonist-in-chief is just getting started,” she said.

“You can sense his desperation, his panic,” Cupp added.

The host explained that she believes Trump’s desperation is palpable because he spent this week arguing that the United States should buy Greenland, implying that he “might just be the second coming of God,” flip-flopping on issues related to gun control, and urging Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell to resign.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Untied States economy is thought to be on the verge of recession, given that the yield curve — a reliable predictor of recession — inverted last week for the first time since the 2007 global financial crisis.

The yield curve inversion is not the only sign of recession, however — the manufacturing sector has shrunk for two consecutive quarters.

Some economists believe that Trump’s tariffs are at least partially to blame for the state of the American economy, and for the fact that a recession appears to be around the corner. The president has, however, blamed the Federal Reserve for the economic slowdown.