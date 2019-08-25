NBA Rumors: Brook Lopez Says Bucks Made All Right Offseason Moves ‘Except For Signing’ Robin Lopez

Compared to other title contenders in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t made huge signings or engaged in a blockbuster deal in the 2019 NBA offseason. After successfully re-signing Khris Middleton, the Bucks signed multiple role players on the free agency market, including Robin Lopez, Kyle Korver, Wesley Matthews, and Dragan Bender. Of all those players, Lopez proved to be the most intriguing acquisition for the Bucks this summer.

Robin Lopez is the twin brother of Brook Lopez, who is currently entering his second season with the Bucks. In a recent interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Brook revealed his reaction to the Bucks’ decision to bring his twin brother to Milwaukee in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“I thought we made all of the right moves… pretty much.,” Lopez said. “Except for signing Robin. I don’t know about that one. (Laughs) We’ll see how that goes.”

Of course, Brook Lopez is just joking that signing Robin Lopez is a bad move for the Bucks. The twin brothers may have some few clashes in the years they played against each other, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t have a good relationship off the court. Brook said he’s excited to reunite with Robin and added that their mother is very happy to see both of her sons playing together for her hometown team.

“It’s going to be fun,” Lopez said. “I know my mom is going to be all about it. She was born in Milwaukee and grew up there for a few years. Now, she’s going to be an official Milwaukee resident again. She’ll be there all season long, watching our games.”

Robin Lopez may not have the ability to space the floor like his twin brother, but he will still be a reliable contributor for the Bucks. Robin will give the Bucks a defensive-minded big man who won’t mind doing the dirty works on the floor. As of now, it is highly likely that Robin will mostly serve as the primary backup for Brook, but there might be a chance for Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer to use both big men together.

The Bucks will be needing all the help they could get, especially now that the Eastern Conference becomes more open after Kawhi Leonard left the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA free agency. Though they lost one of their core players, Malcolm Brogdon, this summer, Brook Lopez said that they will be heading into the 2019-20 NBA season with the same confidence they had last year.