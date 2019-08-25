’90 Day Fiancé’: Avery Mills Makes Joke About Azan Tefou’s Money Management

Avery Mills is poking fun at fellow TLC reality star, Azan Tefou, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Mills, who’s currently appearing on the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, recently took to Instagram to share news of her plans to open an online store with her Syrian fiancé Omar Albakkour. After the announcement, Mills began answering a few questions from fans and things quickly took a hilarious turn after one fan mentioned Tefou.

As fans of the series may know, Tefou appeared on the TLC series with fiancé Nicole Nafziger. During the couple’s time on the show, Nafziger explained she planned to open a beauty supply store in Morocco with Tefou. She told viewers that she contributed $6000 towards the store, while Tefou offered $500. By the end of the season, Nafziger admitted to her mother that there was no store, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The failed store has become a running joke among fans of the show, and it seems Mills is in on the joke as well.

“Please tell me you didn’t partner with Azan’s Beauty Shop lol,” one funny fan posted.

“Haha, he is the highest investor we have!” Mills wrote, before adding a laughing emoji.

Mills also told her followers that the store will be called Albakour Kouture, and will cater to Muslims all over the world, providing jewelry boxes, hijabs, purses, and other pieces of jewelry. Mills said she’s also considering stocking prayer rugs, Qurans, and other handmade products, which aren’t typically found online.

As for Mills’ personal life, the 19-year-old, who previously converted to Islam, met and fell in love with Albakkour through a dating app for Muslims. During the show’s first episode, Mills explained her plans to travel to Lebanon to meet Omar, marry him, then move to Syria until she’s able to apply for the K-1 visa to bring her beau to America.

Later in the season, Mills and her mother traveled to meet Albakkour, and the couple revealed their plans. Mills’ mother clearly feels betrayed by her daughter’s decision to move to Syria and is seen breaking into tears before excusing herself and walking away from her daughter and future son-in-law.

As for the Tefou and Nafziger’s relationship, the couple remains engaged and will be wed before the end of the year, according to Nafziger. However, fans are still not convinced that Tefou actually loves the mother-of-one. Most recently, fans discovered information that alleged Tefou could already be married, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

These claims have not been confirmed, and Nafziger has yet to address the rumors.