WWE News: Cody Rhodes Praises Past WWE Match And reveals Why Stardust Failed

The current AEW star isn't forgetting where he came from, but he also knows what didn't work.

Cody Rhodes is a wrestler that has a long history with his own career and that of his famous wrestling family. He is currently on the roster of All Elite Wrestling and one of those who is responsible for it even being in existence. He’s also very active on social media and isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to virtually anything and that includes WWE. On Saturday, Rhodes decided to reflect on a past match with the company and why an old gimmick failed.

During his time in WWE, Cody Rhodes held a number of titles and saw himself go through a handful of gimmicks. He partnered with Ted Dibiase Jr. while part of a faction with Randy Orton, but that was during a time when he was simply being himself.

There was “Dashing” Cody Rhodes in which he was a bit of a narcissist, but fans may remember him most for his time as Stardust. For those who aren’t familiar with the gimmick, it was one that saw him almost mirror his brother Dustin Rhodes who had been in the role of Goldust for almost 20 years.

For some time, the two were partnered in a tag team and won the tag titles as they were very successful. On Saturday, a fan hopped commented on the character of Stardust and Cody Rhodes responded on Twitter by putting most of the blame on himself for the reason that the gimmick didn’t catch on too well.

I don’t really blame him more than I blame myself. I worked hard, but at the time…not hard enough. To go from undesirable to undeniable took a lot sacrifices, reality checks, & most importantly I had to do the damn work. I don’t want to be anything less than the guy at the top. https://t.co/aQfdZgMSOo — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 24, 2019

Rhodes isn’t placing the blame on Vince McMahon even though it was most likely his overall idea as many past reports have detailed. As a matter of fact, it is said that the majority of the Stardust idea came from Stephanie McMahon, but it did ultimately lead to Cody wanting to leave WWE.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Rhodes responded to another fan who brought up a huge match from 10 years ago. The match was the main event of Monday Night Raw and it saw Rhodes, Dibiase Jr., and Orton take on the team of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Vince McMahon.

This match also took place on Vince McMahon’s 64th birthday.

Vegas! Fun fun night. Can’t get a better education in one night like I did here. Great memory. https://t.co/3ztbP65KT3 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 24, 2019

Cody Rhodes praised the match and said how much fun it was to be a part of the whole thing in Las Vegas on that night. He also went on to say that he received a great “education in one night” like he did on Raw and during that match. It’s not that Cody has any kind of huge amount of animosity against WWE and that is shown in these two tweets alone, but he is now AEW and that is where his focus will continue to be.