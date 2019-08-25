Mike Johnson Calls Hannah Brown ‘Clumsy’

Hannah Brown might not be the most graceful person around, but that's why Mike Johnson thinks she'd be great on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

The former star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, did find love on a television show. Unfortunately, it didn’t last. Brown had over two dozen men competing for her heart on the show and was able to narrow it down between two men, fan favorite Tyler Cameron and budding musician Jed Wyatt. Brown ultimately chose Wyatt and ended up engaged. However, she ultimately ended the engagement when she discovered that Wyatt hadn’t been honest to her regarding his intentions for going on the show, according to People.

Wyatt had a girlfriend back home the entire time they were filming the show. He had gone on the show not to find love, but to gain media exposure and boost his career. Brown was of course heartbroken that things didn’t work out as she’d hoped. There was talk of Brown possible reconciling with Cameron, but he has recently been going out with supermodel Gigi Hadid so it appears that isn’t going to happen. Brown is currently single, but on the positive side, there are a lot of unique opportunities coming her way. Most recently, there has been rumors that she will be appear on the new season of the ABC hit show, Dancing with the Stars.

Reality television stars, actors, musicians and other personalities often go on this show to continue to ride out their newfound fame. It would certainly be a good opportunity for Brown to remain in the limelight.

Mike Johnson was another fan favorite from Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He fell for the southern belle and made it to the final six. When asked about what he thought about Brown possibly being on Dancing with the Stars, he said he thought she would be great for the role. He admitted that Brown’s not necessarily a very graceful individual, but that could mean that she is all the more entertaining to watch.

“She has so much energy. She’s goofy and she’s clumsy, and she loves herself and she loves life. And she’s super competitive. That woman is ridiculously competitive. I think that she’ll be a wonderful addition to Dancing with the Stars, if she’s on.”

In a recent Instagram post, Brown talked about how much different life has been since she was on the Bachelorette.