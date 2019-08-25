Emily Ratajkowski Gets Flirty In A White Bodysuit

Emily Ratajkowski shared a brand new photo with her fans today, in order to promote a new product from her Inamorata Woman line. The brand started off with just a line of swimsuits, but has since expanded to include lingerie and body wear.

The new photo showed Emily posing in a tight, white bodysuit. She was photographed indoors, with two chairs, a table, and a green lamp in the background.

The update consisted of two photos, which gave fans a couple of views of the outfit. The first photo showed Emily posing while facing the camera diagonally. She arched her back slightly, and placed her right hand by her neck. The model also pursed her lips seductively, and wore her hair up in a bun.

Ratajkowski also accessorized with two, thick hoop earrings. In addition, she held a purse in her left hand.

The second photo was of the outfit, and it was cropped by her derriere. This gave the effect of the bodysuit looking like a chic dress. The back of the bodysuit had a deep “v” design. Emrata looked over her right shoulder and gave another smoldering look.

The photo’s received over 5,900 likes so far. Fans raved about the look in the sections, including one follower, in particular, that seemed moved by the photo.

“Your eyes are two coals in a brazier. Go to the window for the wind to set them,” said a follower, who seemed to be inspired by Emily.

Another fan saw huge potential in the bodysuit.

“*Me showing up to the courthouse to get married*,” they said, tagging their friend.

It’s possible that Emily would approve of this atypical wedding attire, considering that she herself opted for a suit for her courthouse wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Another fan had a question about the outfit, which was seemingly hard to know from just seeing the two photos.

“Is this see through at all?” they asked.

In other news, Ratajkowski also recently opened up to Hypebae about some of her beauty routines. No doubt that some of her followers would be interested to know how she maintains her good looks.

“I wash my face every morning and every night. I use different kinds of product depending on how my skin is doing, so sometimes it’s just about taking off the make-up, sometimes it’s exfoliating,” she explained.

“I get in the shower, I put shampoo, conditioner, I love the Extentioniste Kérastase, it’s probably my favourite. And then I do my makeup and then I’m out the door,” she added.