‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Starring Aaron Paul Is Hitting Netflix In October

The New York Times reports that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will hit Netflix on October 11 and expand Jesse Pinkman’s story. Fans last saw Pinkman driving away in a stolen Chevrolet El Camino during the final episode of Breaking Bad almost six years ago after Walter White (Bryan Cranston) sacrificed himself to save him.

According to Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and writer and director of the upcoming movie, he wasn’t planning on helming the new project. Apparently, Paul was expecting it either.

“It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul said in an interview. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

As of now, little is known about the show except that it will follow Pinkman as he comes to terms with his past “in order to forge some kind of future.”

Paul claims that he can’t reveal anything about the movie but did say that — like fans — he was ready to say goodbye to Pinkman and the world of Breaking Bad.

“It was a hard, emotional thing for all of us,” he said. “And when the finale happened, we all got together and hugged it out and said I love you. And that was it.”

Gilligan’s Breaking Bad has aged well and is considered one of the greatest dramas in TV history. According to The Independent, it is frequently mentioned alongside The Wire, The Sopranos, and The Leftovers — other critically-acclaimed shows that are considered the pinnacle of modern television.

The 52-year-old says he didn’t think Breaking Bad was even going to get a pilot, let alone let a full series that he was allowed to direct.

“In the best possible way it’s confounded expectations, and now we’re talking about it 10 years on here in marvellous London,” he said in an interview last year. “I can’t get over it. I keep wanting to pinch myself.”

Gillian says that he wouldn’t change much of Breaking Bad, even if he had the opportunity to go back and do so. He also touched on how Better Call Saul gave him an opportunity to add to the Breaking Bad universe and delve back into the stories of particular characters, such as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gustavo Fring. Now, it appears he will have a chance to do the same with Pinkman.

According to Gilligan, one thing that still bugs him in Breaking Bad is how nice Paul’s teeth are. Given that he’s a meth addict and has been beaten up so much, his teeth are “unrealistically unnaturally healthy.”