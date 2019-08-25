Joe Biden Has A Simple Message For Voters Critical Of His Age: ‘Don’t Vote For Me’

The 76-year-old former vice president also mistakenly thought he was in Vermont, when he was actually in New Hampshire.

In what might be seen by some as another misstep in his gaffe-prone 2020 presidential campaign, former vice president Joe Biden made very clear to reporters how he feels about voters who might be weary of his age.

According to Fox News, he told reporters in Keene, New Hampshire on Saturday, “I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me.”

That was right before one of the reporters explained to the 2020 Democratic frontrunner that some of the people he’d spoken to were wondering if Biden had “lost a step.” Biden simply replied with “What do you think?”

On the same visit to New Hampshire, Biden apparently thought he was actually in neighboring Vermont.

“I’ve been here a number of times… I love this place,” Biden said when asked what he thought of the town. “Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?”

Biden and his campaign have faced increased apprehension about his age and his ability to run a full-fledged presidential campaign. He took a heap of flak from pundits after the first Democratic presidential debate, in which he was challenged and by many accounts, beaten, by California Sen. Kamala Harris, specifically on his civil rights voting record and the busing issue.

The former vice president’s other recent gaffes include a remark in which he said he supported “truth over facts.” He also grabbed headlines when he mistakenly spoke of two deadly mass shootings that took place in what he thought were Michigan and Houston. Of course, those events happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio — a fact that he quickly corrected.

.@joeBiden has faced criticism for his age and stamina since the launch of his campaign. Now he says, "if they're concerned, don't vote for me."https://t.co/qhgBNkQJ76 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 24, 2019

Just this week, Biden incorrectly stated that Martin Luther King, Jr. and President John F. Kennedy were assassinated in the 1970s, instead of 1968 when it actually happened.

As Fox News reported, Biden’s campaign was asked about his growing list of gaffes. A senior adviser to the candidate wrote them off as nothing more than a “press narrative.”

President Donald Trump has also piled on, recently calling into question Biden’s ability to run for the presidency. In an August tweet, after Biden’s “truth over facts” gaffe, Trump questioned Biden’s mental faculty.

“Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are ‘playing’ in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!” Trump tweeted.

If elected in 2020, Biden would be the oldest sitting president at 78-years-old, according to Delaware Online.

But whether or not Biden is fit to run for the White House, his polling numbers have remained stronger than any of his opponents, even before he officially announced his intentions to run.

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden leads the large Democratic candidate field with a commanding 28.8 percent. His closest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders, currently stands at 16 percent.