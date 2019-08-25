Joe Biden Confuses New Hampshire For Vermont

'I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?' Biden said in Keene, New Hampshire.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made yet another gaffe, confusing the state of New Hampshire for the state of Vermont, The Washington Examiner reports.

The former vice president is spending the weekend pitching himself to voters in New Hampshire, and on Saturday — while answering questions from the press — he seemed confused about where he is, suggesting that he is not in the early primary state, but in Vermont.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot,” Biden responded after being asked by members of the press to share his impressions of Keene.

The former vice president’s apparent confusion follows a series of similar gaffes.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden has made a number of similar mistakes on the campaign trail. For instance, the White House hopeful recently told a story about meeting with survivors of the deadly high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, telling reporters that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.”

However, the shooting happened in 2018, nearly two years after he left office.

Prior to that, Biden confused the locations of the two mass shootings Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, while discussing gun violence — the former vice president mourned the victims in “Michigan” and “Houston.”

Biden also made the headlines when he said during a recent campaign speech that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids,” and during the last Democratic primary debate when he urged his supporters to “go to Joe 30330.” Apparently, he wanted to direct the television audience to his website, confusing it with a phone number.

"Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would've happened in America?" Biden asked town hall attendees. https://t.co/YAm1ig53Ny — The Hill (@thehill) August 24, 2019

The 76-year-old is known for his verbal blunders, so the press has been describing his mistakes as “gaffes,” but some see them as signs of cognitive decline.

In a column penned for The Spectator, Michael Tracey wrote that Biden “isn’t ‘gaffe-prone,’ he’s losing his mind,” arguing that the former vice president is not nearly as intellectually sharp as he used to be.

“Biden in 2019 is plagued by cognition errors, which impair his ability to communicate,” he wrote, pointing out that Biden has — unlike other candidates in the race — mostly relied on reading from the teleprompter, instead of speaking off the cuff.

According to Tracey, “no one can seriously contend at this point that Biden’s constant malfunctions are simply innocuous slips of the tongue which belie a mind that is as sharp as ever.”