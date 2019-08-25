Jamie Foxx Is Already Shacking Up With 21-Year-Old Flame Sela Vave After Split With Katie Holmes, Report Says

Jamie Foxx had just issued a public denial that he and singing protege Sela Vave were hooking up, and now a few days later the two are apparently already shacking up.

As Radar Online reported, the 21-year-old singer has been frequently staying with Jamie Foxx at his home in Los Angeles. The news comes just after Foxx and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes reportedly split and Jamie set the celebrity rumor mill churning after he was seen leaving a nightclub holding hands with the young singer.

As a source told the celebrity gossip outlet, rumored girlfriend Sela Vave has now been spending a lot of time with Jamie Foxx.

“Sela is basically living at Jamie’s place right now,” the insider said. “She’s been staying there for weeks, hanging with Jamie’s friends and jamming in his music studio when they’re not kicking back and partying on the other side of the mansion.”

There had already been evidence of Jamie and Sela’s budding relationship. Back in June, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself together with Jamie and thanking him for all the help he had given in launching her career. Vave had just moved this summer to Los Angeles from her previous home in Utah as she looked to make it in the music business.

Though his appearance with Sela Vave had led to speculation that the two may have been dating, Jamie Foxx this week said that the two are not involved romantically. In doing so, he may have also offered an explanation as to why she has been spending a lot of time at his home.

Foxx said in an Instagram Live video that he has long offered help to artists during their rise in the music industry, often letting them stay at his home as they try to find their footing in Hollywood. This includes both men and women.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks — he ended up going on to do great things,” Foxx said, via People. “Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he would sleep in my old house. Before Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib. Everybody comes to my crib, no matter who you are.

Jamie Foxx said he has done the same thing with Sela Vave, adding that he reached out to her mother to assure that he would look after her in Hollywood and help the young singer launch her career.