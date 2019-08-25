Astronaut Reportedly Commits First Crime From Outer Space

Some breakups aren’t amicable. There are incidences where the upset party cannot accept that the relationship is over, and sets out to sabotage their former partner as a result of their bitter feelings. Most of the time, these troublesome events take place on Earth. A recent incident, however, suggests that crime can also be committed from space.

According to The New York Times, one aggrieved ex-lover tried to get payback from beyond the stars — which could be the first time in history that a crime has taken place from space if the accusations are true.

The story claims that NASA is investigating a case which reportedly saw an astronaut access the bank account of her ex-spouse during a six-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronaut Anne McClain has been accused of committing identity theft and illegally accessing her ex’s private financial records — from another corner of the universe.

McClain — who could become the first female astronaut to step foot on the moon’s surface — claims that while she did access her ex’s bank account, she did nothing wrong. The report also states that no money was spent or moved from the account while McClain was at the space station.

The astronaut claims that she was monitoring her family’s bank account and that she’d been given permission to do so per a previous agreement between the two women. The pair married in 2014 and had been raising a son together until they split last year.

McClain’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, told the Times that “[McClain] strenuously denies that she did anything improper” and “is totally cooperating.”

McClain’s ex-partner, Summer Worden, complained to the Federal Trade Commission about the breach of her account. On top of that, her family has filed a complaint with NASA’s office of inspector general, claiming that McClain wants to gain custody of Worden’s son.

Worden alleges that McClain is trying to manipulate her to gain custody of her son. McClain has accused Worden of assault in the past, though her former spouse claims that’s just part of her plan to win custody.

Loading...

The Exp 59 crew checks spacesuits and procedures before tomorrow’s spacewalk while maintaining the orbital lab and conducting space science. https://t.co/CVnqG5WSUu pic.twitter.com/VI8PvqbXhk — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 21, 2019

The news arrives on the back of a story about McClain being unable to take part in the first all-female space walk. As noted by CNN, she was set to participate in the historic event, only to be replaced by a male colleague later on due to no available space suits that fit her.

NASA spokeswoman Megan Sumner assured The New York Times that the allegations against McClain did not play a part in their decision to cancel her space walk.