Watch Seattle Seahawks Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Online: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, Preview

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll expects 'everyone' to play in the NFL Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Week 3 of the National Football League preseason is generally considered the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season, but according to an Oregon Live report, the Los Angeles Chargers will not be treating it that way. Coach Anthony Lynn, according to the report, is planning to keep not only veteran quarterback Philip Rivers on the bench, and he plans to rest all of his starters. But Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll is taking the opposite approach, planning to get “everybody” in the game — but he would not reveal when or how long the starters, including quarterback Russell Wilson, will play in the game that will stream live from the Los Angeles suburbs.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL preseason Week 3 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PDT at the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park — until this year known as StubHub Center — in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California, on Saturday, August 24. That start gimme will be 10 p.m. EDT, 9 p.m. CDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Hawks-Bolts preseason game kicks off at 3 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, August 25. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at noon on Sunday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 10 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 11 a.m. Japan Time on Saturday.

The Chargers will again be without running back Melvin Gordon, who continues to hold out as he demands a new contract from the team. The 2015 first-round draft pick who topped 1,100 yards rushing in 2017 but dropped to 885 last season, wants to be paid at the same level as his Los Angeles counterpart Todd Gurley of the Rams, who inked $14.4 million, four-year deal, according to Newsweek.

The Chargers defeated Seattle when they met in Week 9 of last season, 25-17, per Pro Football Reference.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon continues his holdout into Week 3. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

NFL Game Pass offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers preseason NFL contest. The service carries livestreams of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.

Loading...

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers and all other NFL preseason Week 3 matchups at no charge.

Fans may access the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network online video feed requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to stream the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL preseason showdown for live and for free without a cable subscription. To do that legally, fans should sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All three of those internet TV services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but they also all offer seven-day free trial periods. During that free week, fans can watch the Seattle-Los Angeles game, as well as other NFL preseason matchups, streamed live and free.