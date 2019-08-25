Yanet Garcia Rocks Impossibly Short Daisy Dukes In Stunning New Photo

Yanet Garcia’s latest look has her fans’ jaws dropping.

As those who follow Garcia on social media know, she has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and has amassed an insane Instagram following of over 11 million-plus fans. She regularly shares a mix of work and pleasure photos on her feed and she’s definitely no stranger to showing off the body that made her famous on the platform. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Garcia looks sexy but casual in another beautiful photo share.

In the shot, Garcia is all smiles as she urges her followers to be happy in the caption of the photo. The stunner appears to be walking out of a salon of some sort and she’s all smiles for the photo op. The weather girl wears her long, dark locks at her sides in pigtail braids while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. She carries a large drink in one hand and holds the door with her other.

Along with a long sleeve pink sweater, Garcia also dons a pair of insanely short daisy dukes that show off her long and lean legs. She completes the sexy yet casual look with a pair of white sneakers. Since the post went live for her fans a short time ago, it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention with over 173,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to let Yanet know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her muscular legs. A few others simply commented on the photo to let Garcia know that they love her caption on the photo.

“You look dope here girl, way to go,” one follower commented with two pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful! my dream is to meet you,” another Instagram user gushed.

“She looks stunning,” one more fan commented.

Earlier this year, Garcia took to Instagram to share a bikini-clad photo with fans while celebrating a huge milestone on social media, hitting the 10 million follower mark. To go along with the photo, she wrote a lengthy caption about how she got to where she is today.

“THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey,” she shared. “I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad.”

Garcia went on to say that she practiced her craft and eventually a few videos of her went viral on YouTube and from there — her career took off. Now, Garcia has already hit the 11 million mark and it’s only a matter of time until she hits 12 million.