’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Believe Azan Tefou Has Pregnant Wife In Morocco

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé may be over, but that hasn’t stopped fans from scouring the internet to find new information about the couple and their relationship status. Most recently, fans are claiming Azan currently has a pregnant wife in his home country of Morocco, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Nicole and Azan met online and dated long-distance before Nicole traveled to Morocco to meet him. During her visit, Azan proposed marriage and the couple applied for the K-1 to bring Azan to America, but his visa was denied. The couple then decided to obtain a spousal visa, which required them to already be married. The pair tried to wed on several occasions but were unsuccessful. Throughout their relationship, Nicole’s family and friends grew concerned about Azan’s intentions, after it was revealed that Nicole had been sending him money, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During the couple’s time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nicole tried to arrange visits to see her fiancé many times, but Azan found a reason to cancel on each occasion. Nicole purchased tickets to Grenada, but Tefou canceled the trip at the last minute, citing a “family emergency.”

“The latest rumors suggest he could have been telling the truth after all. The key omission is that the ‘family emergency’ is rumored to be the pregnancy of his baby mama,” the report from Soap Dirt outlined. “What’s more, the most recent tea suggests the mystery woman carrying Azan Tefou’s child is his wife.”

This isn’t the first time rumors of this kind have been circulating on the internet. During a past episode of the show, Nicole’s stepfather, Joe, revealed he was contacted via email by someone in Morocco. The mystery emailer claimed that Azan is simply stringing Nicole along for his own personal gain, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

An Instagram user, who claimed to be a friend of Azan’s aunt, also revealed: “Azan is not in love with Nicole and they support him in taking her money.” The Instagram user went on to say that Azan’s family does not support the couple’s relationship and “are NEVER gonne [sic] let him marry” the American woman.

The claims have not been confirmed, but Nicole seems to be tired of the constant criticism of her relationship and life choices. The reality star took to Instagram to ask fans to “get off her back” and to refrain from messaging her with unsolicited advice, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

She has also explained that she expects to be married to Azan by the end of the year.