Kara Del Toro Licks Her Cleavage On A Poster Of Herself In Raunchy Video

Kara Del Toro has been upping the ante. Of course, a sexy social media display from this Instagram star and Guess model will never be vulgar. With an ability to keep even the tiniest of bikinis classy, Kara seems to have nailed her deliveries to keep her out of the seedy pile.

Earlier today, Kara took to her Instagram stories. While the footage didn’t deliver the Texan modeling a bikini, it did involve one. The blonde was seen in a moment of excitement as she passed a street poster of herself modeling Guess wear in a busty gray bikini top. Much like models Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid will take to social media with a little reaction to seeing their own faces front billboards, Kara had marked the occasion in a celebratory manner.

The video showed Kara casually clad in jeans and a white t-shirt. The model didn’t make a huge amount of eye contact with her fans. Rather, she seemed fully focused on the sexy poster of herself. The model was seen walking towards the poster before crouching down and amusingly licking the image of herself. Kara seemed to have chosen a risqué body part to lick, the model was visibly placing her mouth on the cleavage area of herself on the poster.

Raunchy as the update may have been, it definitely ticked boxes for seeing Kara’s fun side.

Some fun text accompanied the video.

“Helping @karajewelll clean up,” it read.

Kara’s social media posts tend not to deliver a massive amount of detail on the model. While travel posts are geo-tagged and meals are logged via mouth-watering updates, a caption pouring her heart and soul out has yet to be seen from Kara. Likewise, an insight into how she stays looking so fit is not revealed. Kara has, however, given an interview offering fans an insight into her health and fitness.

Speaking to Toronto Paradise, Kara revealed how she keeps in shape.

“I go hiking at least 3 times a week, I also do yoga and meditation. I try to eat healthy most of the time, but I do love pizza and chocolate. I just make sure to amp up my workouts after I indulge, you have to indulge every once in a while or you’ll go crazy, but a healthy well-balanced diet is important, making sure you’re doing cardio at least 3 times a week and drinking lots of green tea, it boosts the metabolism.”

Clearly, the hard work is paying off. Fans wishing to see more of Kara should follow her Instagram.