‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax Is Concerned For Nina, Leaving Hayden Miffed

Hayden won't be too happy with Jax on Monday's 'General Hospital.'

The week of August 26 on General Hospital has plenty in store with Franco running around thinking he is Drew, Peter doing Shiloh’s bidding, and Sasha’s health failing right in front of Nina’s eyes. The Crimson editor has been spending lots of time with her “daughter,” which has led Jax to feel some concern for Nina.

Jax will express his feelings about Nina’s situation with Hayden Barnes on Monday, as seen in a new preview clip that has been posted by ABC. The two will sit down at Charlie’s Pub to discuss the next step in their plan to take Valentin down. Jax wants nothing more than to see him go down, but he is also thinking of his fiance. He tells Hayden that he feels for Nina being in a relationship with someone like Valentin. He compares it to his relationship with his brother, Jerry Jacks.

The Australian tells his partner in crime that Valentin obviously adores Nina, and despite the fact that she thinks she knows him, she really doesn’t. When Valentin goes down, so does Nina, and Jax is sad about that part of it. Hayden doesn’t share any of his concern for Nina. She called her a “spoiled little rich girl” who doesn’t deserve any sympathy.

Hayden calls Jax out on the whole thing. She is starting to wonder if he will be able to go through with their plan for Valentin. Rumors have been swirling ever since Jax arrived into town a few months ago that he and Nina will become romantically involved. He hasn’t admitted to having those kinds of feelings for her yet, but that seems to be the way it is heading. Now Hayden is questioning his feelings for Nina.

Jax might need to take a more hands-on role in his plot against Valentin, West Coast. How far is he willing to go?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @IngoRademacher pic.twitter.com/4wQTCFH8TX — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 20, 2019

Hayden is irritated that Nina has been forgiven of all her sins just because she has money. Hayden rolls back into town and she totes that she has to crawl around begging for forgiveness. The only person who she really wants that from is Finn. General Hospital spoilers say that she will have some sort of encounter with Finn next week. What is that all about?

Will Jax change his mind on going after Valentin because of Nina? That is highly unlikely, but he may just be there for her when she gets hurt by Valentin’s secrets. Hayden and Jax better hurry as their nuptials are coming up in just a few short weeks.

Keep watching General Hospital this week to see if Jax softens up even more when it comes to Nina.