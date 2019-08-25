Aussie Model Tarsha Whitmore Goes Braless In White Top & Daisy Dukes

Tarsha Whitmore is sizzling on social media yet again.

The Australian-born model is wildly popular on Instagram and boasts a following of over 535,000 and counting. With each and every photo that she shares with fans, Whitmore earns a ton of attention, especially on the NSFW posts. On her feed, the model rocks everything from bikinis and lingerie to crop tops, and no matter what she puts on her body, she always turns heads.

Earlier today, Tarsha took to social media to flaunt her killer figure in yet another sexy ensemble that set her followers’ pulses racing. In the photo, the model tagged herself in Australia where she stands on a beautiful wood floor and strikes a pose. While wearing her dark, highlighted locks down and curled, Tarsha also dons a face full of makeup that includes fierce blush, eyeshadow, lipgloss, and highlighter. Her body looks nothing short of picture-perfect as she pops out of a tiny white blouse, showing off plenty of cleavage to fans in the braless look.

She pairs the top with an insanely short pair of daisy dukes that showcase her long and lean stems. To go with the all-white and blue look, the model donned a pair of knee-high white boots while holding a nude colored clutch in her hand. In the caption of the image, she credits retailer Fashion Nova for the whole entire outfit and since the photo went live, it has earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 9,000 likes and 90-plus comments.

Some of Whitmore’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others commented on her NSFW outfit. A few others had no words and instead expressed their thoughts with emoji.

“Lovin this vibe girl,” one follower commented with heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Not sure what to call this look but it’s a vibe,” another wrote with a few flame emoji tied to the end.

“A living doll.. gorgeous,” one more follower raved.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Tarsha showed off her flawless figure for fans in a minuscule bikini. In the gorgeous shot, Whitmore posed on a beautiful, sandy beach with the ocean just at her back. She wore her long, dark locks down and curled for the occasion along with just a hint of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. While clad in a barely-there orange bikini, the model struck a pose in the sand and looked absolutely amazing.

That post earned her over 24,000 likes as well as 280-plus comments.