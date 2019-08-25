Kylie Jenner Looks Like A Snack In Black Cut-Off Bodysuit, Racks Up 1 Million Likes In 20 Minutes

Kylie Jenner is officially flying the flag for curves. The 22-year-old may have spent the last few years playing second fiddle to big sister Kim Kardashian on the curves front, but the world’s youngest billionaire is now right up there with the KKW Beauty founder. Kylie has updated her Instagram with a reminder that she’s got an hourglass figure worth noticing, and given the staggering response made within just 20 minutes of the update going live, it looks like Kylie has made her point.

Kylie’s photo showed her in a setting that’s been seen before on her Instagram; paneled white garage doors are a semi-regular feature on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s feed. Kylie was posing in a tight, all-in-one outfit that seemed to tick boxes for being sexy and sporty at once. The jet black bodysuit was sleeveless, and ended as shorts. Kylie was channeling the popular athleisurewear trend full-throttle, although her post reminded fans that she’s a proud Adidas partner.

The photo showed Kylie crouching down in the black outfit, with white socks and sneakers matching the lettering on the bodysuit. The star was photographed with her eyes closed, a peaceful expression on her face, and a chunky diamond necklace that fans may recognize. The neckpiece bearing the Kylie Cosmetics logo was gifted to her by boyfriend Travis Scott for her recent 22nd birthday.

Kylie’s update proved popular in no time, as it had racked up over 1 million likes within just 20 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 6,000 fans to the post’s comments section.

Kylie may continue her promotional endeavors, but this year has seen the mogul expand her empire with full force. Kylie Skin is now as much a part of the star’s identity as her 2015-launched Kylie Cosmetics brand. The beauty-centric company made headlines for its launch, but it likewise fronted media outlets with a high-profile Turks and Caicos trip that promoted the company earlier this summer.

Kylie Skin features a bio of the company on the website and it mentions Kylie’s original business.