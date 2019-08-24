Olivia Culpo Shows Off Insane Abs In Skimpy Black Crop Top

Olivia Culpo is turning heads once again in her most recent Instagram share.

As those who follow the model on social media know, Olivia is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure on her beautiful social media feed. The stunner is constantly sharing sexy photos for fans, and each and every one of them earn her a lot of attention, amassing thousands of likes and comments. In the most recent photo that was posted for her 4.3 million-plus Instagram fans, Culpo stuns in a side-by-side photo.

In both of the images, the model is rocking the same outfit, but each photo is taken at a slightly different angle. In the image on the left, Olivia looks down while wearing a smile on her face. Per usual, she is rocking a face full of gorgeous makeup, which is visible in the image. She dons peach eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She wears her long, dark tresses down and curled as they flow all the way down to her chest.

The model leaves little to the imagination when it comes to her sexy outfit, showing off her toned and tanned abs in a tiny black crop top that hits just below her chest. She pairs the look with some high-waisted blue pants that are a little bit distressed in parts. The photo on the right is very similar to the one beside it; while Culpo is clad in the same NSFW outfit, this time the brunette bombshell is looking into the camera.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short minutes, but it’s already earning Olivia a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 36,000 likes and upwards of 180-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over her stunning figure, while countless others just let her know that they are huge fans. A few others had no words for the sultry shots, opting to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“Omg you took my breath away,” one follower commented on the photo.

“PERFECT 10 SWEET CUTIE,” a fan raved with a rose and red heart emoji.

“Omg look at those soul cycle abs,” another chimed in, tagging her friend in the post.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the 27-year-0ld chatted about fame and getting some DMs from fans that are not okay. As the model explained it, she gets a lot of messages on social media from married men and she feels weird about it and always thinks about outing the men to their wives.

“I really wanna screen cap all of them, just be like, ‘Hey all of you guys. Tell your wives that they need to leave,'” she said. “And I’m just like, ‘Ugh, I’m offended that you think I would even take the bait, honestly.'”

One thing is for sure; Olivia is not afraid to speak her mind and stick up for herself.