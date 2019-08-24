Dua Lipa Looks Smoking Hot In White Crochet Bikini With Two Girlfriends On Malibu Beach

Dua Lipa has upper her bikini game. The 24-year-old has made some fairly major swimwear headlines in the last few days: as The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Dua was spotted rocking a white bikini on Malibu shores with new boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Dua may have delivered her bikini body via the paparazzi lens on Friday, but she had yet to post a social media update showcasing it.

It looks like Dua has done just that. The singer has taken to Instagram with a reminder that girlfriends are just as important as boyfriends – Dua may have featured alone in the second part of her trio update, but this was one post that was all about the girl power. Dua was sizzling in her white crochet-knit bikini with her besties either side of her – of course, they were tagged as comedian Ella Jenkin and swimwear entrepreneur Sarah Lysander Carter. While Dua was outfitted in whites, her pals had switched things up. Sarah was rocking a cupped and feminine two-piece in a patterned blue shade, with Ella heating things up in a red bikini.

The girls posed for their photo on Malibu’s beach with a mostly free-spirited vibe. The opening photo saw all three ladies smiling and appearing to have a great time, although the third and final photo saw Dua strike a more serious pose as her friends grinned. With plenty of bikini-ready bodies on show and a happy-looking Dua, this post was bound to get noticed.

It did. The update had racked up over 1.1 million likes within six hours of going live. Likes from the general public may have been through the roof, but the update seemed to bring in some celebrity faces. The post was liked by models Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, plus YouTuber Hannah Stocking and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Bella Hamlin.

Comments definitely seemed to be giving these ladies the thumbs-up.

“YOU ALL LOOK WONDERFUL,” one fan wrote.

“HOT GIRL SUMMER YES SLAY” came from another user also opting for caps.

“Fine gayls,” another fan said.

“Where are you now? Malibu?” one fan asked.

The fan may find their questioned answered by The Daily Mail: the newspaper seemed to have picked up on Dua’s update with a Malibu, California mention in its report.

Girls squads seem to be where it’s at right now. Whether it’s Kim and Khloe Kardashian hanging out with pal La La Anthony in The Bahamas or Jordyn Woods’ new friendship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, hanging with the girlfriends is firmly “in” right now. Fans wishing to see more of Dua should follow her Instagram.