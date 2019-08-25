Olivia Jade Reportedly Wants To Make A ‘Comeback’ After College Admissions Scandal Is Over

Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly wants to make a comeback. A source told People Magazine that Olivia isn’t giving up on her career as a social media influencer even though her parents are about to go on trial for allegedly defrauding the US college admissions system.

“Olivia still plans to focus on a comeback when the time is right,” the insider told People. “She just needs to lay low until the trial is over.”

There have been hints that she has plans to one day restart her career in the public eye. She recently showed her face on Instagram with a defiant photo in which she’s holding up two middle fingers. In the caption, she tagged multiple media outlets.

Olivia got lots of praise for the photo in the comments section of the post. She got positive comments from Kylie Jenner associate Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) and other verified accounts belonging to people who are popular on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she also popped up on her on-again-off-again boyfriend’s Instagram page. In the photo, he’s kissing her on the cheek.

If Olivia Jade really is planning to jumpstart her social media influencing after her parents trial is over, then it stands to reasons that she believes they’ll be acquitted.

According to Us Weekly, this is what her mother and father, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli believe.

“They believe they’ll be exonerated,” a source said before going on to disclose that they are both “actively engaged in their defense.”

Loughlin has been reportedly going through their legal documents with a fine-toothed comb.

“Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case. She’s not working, she’s not doing anything. She’s just reading the files again and again,” an insider told People Magazine. “The family was told to remove their Google alerts and to stop searching their names because it’s not good for them to see what’s being said. But this is a full-time concern of hers.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California (USC) They allegedly paid “college admissions consultant” Rick Singer to have their daughter pose as recruits to the school’s rowing team even though Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli have never participated in a rowing event in their lives.

Loading...

Former Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman was also charged for defrauding the college admissions system via Rick Singer’s services. But she accepted a plea deal. Olivia Jade’s parents did not.

Lori and Mossimo will return to court on August 27, People Magazine reports. On that date, they’re expected to declare their decision to be represented by one legal team.