Every Disney Movie Confirmed Through 2022 At The D23 Expo

Disney’s D23 Expo is nearing conclusion as panels have wrapped up on Saturday’s slate. Some major movie news has been revealed over the last two days, with the announcement of brand new flicks no one knew were coming. Further details were revealed on big hitters already confirmed, like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Eternals, and Onward.

For now, 12 films have been confirmed to hit the big screen through 2022 at the Expo. Disney also announced other films that will premiere on Disney+ and will not make it into theaters. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the 12 films premiering between now and May of 2022 that were discussed at D23.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – October 18

Frozen II – November 22

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – December 20

Onward – March 6, 2020

Mulan – March 27, 2020

Black Widow – May 1, 2020

Soul – June 19, 2020

Jungle Cruise – July 24, 2020

Eternals – November 6, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon – November 25, 2020

Cruella – May 28, 2021

Black Panther II – May 6, 2022

Of course, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con with a release date of February 12, 2021. The film was not discussed at D23, nor was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is slated to premiere on May 7, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder will follow on November 5, 2021, but mum was the word on all three movies at D23 since so much was revealed in July at SDCC.

Just Announced: @iamjamiefoxx and Tina Fey will lead the cast of #PixarSoul, coming to theaters June 19, 2020. Here’s a first look at their characters, Joe Gardner and 22, and a new piece of concept art. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4LTHAzalmE — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Today’s two big reveals were of Soul, a new Pixar adventure, and Raya and the Last Dragon, which will be a Disney original. Soul will feature the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Questlove, and Phylicia Rashad. The movie follows the plot that every human being has a soul that is pre-determined for them which is created in the cosmic realm. Concept art for the film was also revealed, which gives a glimpse at the souls themselves and the human beings they occupy.

Awkwafina and Cassie Steele were revealed as voice actors for Raya and the Last Dragon, which is inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia.

Action, humor, heart, and what might be Disney's most gorgeous film do date, 'Raya and the Last Dragon' promises to wow audiences in November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bGitE5UsLA — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 24, 2019

Loading...

“Our world was created by dragons before they left they hid a gift for the people. A powerful but dangerous gift. One that could save an entire kingdom or bring it to an end. The question is what will we find? Hope of destruction?” a voiceover said during a secret clip for the film.

Tons of applause followed after the announcement of both new films, amping fans for more Disney originals. More films are expected to be announced in the future regarding 2021 and 2022 films.