’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Open Up About Dating Outside The United States

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé focuses on American citizens who’ve met and fallen in love with partners living in other countries and are looking to bring them to the United States through the K-1 visa process. The series now has a number of spinoffs that document everything from the couple’s first meeting, to whether or not they end up staying together after their weddings.

The network is currently airing 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which follow couples before they begin the K-1 visa process. The couples appearing on this season of the show have not yet met in person. During the first episode, viewers watched as excited Americans prepared to travel overseas to meet their significant others. After spending time together, the couples will then decide whether or not they’re ready for marriage and the K-1 process.

This season features 47-year-old Rebecca, from Canton, Georgia, who is in a relationship with 26-year-old Tunisia native, Zied, and 38-year-old Tim, from Charlotte, North Carolina, who’s dating 25-year-old Jeniffer, a single mother living in Colombia. While chatting with Fox News, Rebecca and Tim opened about their relationships and the decision to appear on the TLC series.

Tim said he has always wanted to be on television, and felt the show was the perfect opportunity to show off his expressive face. As for Rebecca, the mother-of-three said she was just excited about taking on a new adventure.

When asked about the hardest part about going to another country to meet someone, Tim said it’s the nerves.

“You’re nervous. Anytime you meet somebody that you’ve met online in person for the first time you get nervous,” he said. “I had anxiety. I just want to make sure [the family] likes me and that they’re not disappointed.”

Rebecca, who has applied for the K-1 visa in the past after meeting a man from Morocco and bringing him to the United States, was also questioned about her decision to try dating outside the United States again.

“I did have some serious reservations and I talked it over with my kids to make sure they weren’t going to disown me if I tried to do that,” she said. “I did give it a lot of thought but ultimately I just don’t believe that you should ever limit yourself based on geography. I enjoy the traveling and the adventure.”

This season also features Darcey, who is now officially done with ex-boyfriend Jesse and hoping her new British man, Tom, will be the one she marries. Angela and Michael will also be returning to the series, along with TLC newcomers Caesar and Maria, Avery and Omar, and Benjamin and Akinyi, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays.