The Community Comes Together To Help Find A Mother Of Five That’s Been Missing For Three Months

Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, Connecticut has been missing since May 24.

Five children ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old are currently without their mother, Jennifer Dulos. These children from New Canaan haven’t seen 50-year-old Jennifer for three months. She went missing on May 24 and was last seen dropping her kids off at school. The children are currently living with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, in her New York City apartment. Each day, they are forced to wonder whether or not they will ever see their mom again. This case has brought the community together, many doing what they can to help find the missing mother, according to The Advocate.

There are two primary suspects in this case, Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. The couple was arrested after they were reportedly caught on video trying to dispose of bags containing Jennifer’s bloodied clothes. They were charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They are currently out on bail and have both pleaded not guilty.

In the meantime, active searches continue for Jennifer. People that have never even met the missing mother of five are doing their part to bring her home safely to her kids. Strangers have started Facebook groups in hopes of sharing information about the base, discussing where she could be, and bringing further attention to the case. Shop owners have put missing person flyers with Jennifer’s face on them in store windows. Others have passed out flyers to passerby on the street. They know that doing all this might not lead anywhere, but at the very least it is helping to raise further awareness about the case.

Sky Mercede is the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk. The has been passing out flyers for months now in hopes of helping to bring Jennifer home. The flyers contain a photo of the mother and other identifying information. In recent months, Mercede has spoken to hundreds of business owners about putting a flyer in their store window. He’s even convinced some pizza companies to pass out the flyers when they deliver pizzas.

Michelle Troconis was dating Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, when she vanished back in May. https://t.co/TH4jqlZ07z — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) August 19, 2019

He is encouraging the public to do whatever they can to help.