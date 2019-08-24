Jana Duggar Shares New Project , Instagram Followers Beg For Her Own Show

Jana Duggar has a brand new project that she has been working on with her brothers, and she decided to share it with her Instagram followers on Friday. It seems that she can do pretty much everything from sewing and planning huge parties, to remodeling bedrooms. Now she has taken on an even bigger project that has amazed Duggar fans.
John David’s twin took to her Instagram to spill some details on the new project that is keeping her quite busy. She is working on restoring an old schoolhouse. The building looks pretty run down and needs a lot of work, but she appears to be up to the job, with a little help from her bros. Jana explained that they are working to restore it to its “glory days.” It sounds like it has been a little overwhelming at times for the Counting On star, as she said in the caption. She also confessed that she and her male siblings have not always seen eye-to-eye on every detail, but it does appear to be coming along nicely.
The white building with green trim still has an old bell that reminded kids back in the day that school was about to be in session. There is also a chalkboard that one of the boys is seen working on that some of the Duggar kids wrote on. Even good friend Carlin Bates, of UPtv’s Bringing Up Bates, has her name sketched on it.
Inside there are pews with hymnals in place making it look like an old church. It’s not known if those were already there when they started the project or if they are new. One person mentioned in the comments that it could even be used for homeschooling.
View this post on Instagram
R E S T O R A T I O N ???? . My brothers and I recently started renovating an old schoolhouse. Sometimes I get overwhelmed by all the things that still need to be done! And occasionally my brothers and I have very different ideas of what it should end up looking like when it’s completed. ???? There are moments while working to restore this beautiful old building back to it's "glory days" that I think, “We are never going to finish this!” . For most of us, the word “restoration” brings to mind exactly what we have been working on at the schoolhouse: the process of repairing an old, run down building to its former grandeur. Restoration in a spiritual sense is similar, but on a much wider scale. . When God the Father seeks to restore things in our lives, He does not simply fix what was broken, He makes ALL THINGS NEW. In 2 Corinthians 5:17, the Apostle Paul describes it this way: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a NEW CREATION; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” . Salvation IN CHRIST means so much more than just “going to heaven when you die.” It includes the restoration of your relationship with Him, and your restoration as a person! Jesus Christ makes us whole, not because we deserved it, but because he loves us. Only Jesus can restore the "ugly" and broken things in our lives. And He promises that He will always finish what He starts! (Philippians 1:6) . Restoration is a process, but the results are breathtaking. Can't wait to show you the schoolhouse when it’s finished!!
Jana Duggar is seen in one of the photos looking seriously ready to tear something up. Her Instagram followers are always amazed by the complicated projects that she takes on. Every time she posts something that she is working on, they beg her to have her own home improvement show, similar to Joanna Gaines. The restoration will most likely be featured on the new season of Counting On this fall, but one person thinks that Jana should go even bigger.
“So cool! Are you filming the process? You need and [sic] HGTV show or YouTube channel!”
Many other fans agreed with that sentiment. There doesn’t seem to be anything that Jana Duggar can’t do, according to fans. They are sure that she is talented enough to snag her own show. It may just happen eventually but for now, you can see her gorgeous garden and other projects on Instagram.
The new season of Counting On is also coming up in just a couple of months in October.