Jana Duggar Shares New Project , Instagram Followers Beg For Her Own Show

Jana Duggar has a brand new project that she is working on with her brothers.

Jana Duggar has a brand new project that she has been working on with her brothers, and she decided to share it with her Instagram followers on Friday. It seems that she can do pretty much everything from sewing and planning huge parties, to remodeling bedrooms. Now she has taken on an even bigger project that has amazed Duggar fans.

John David’s twin took to her Instagram to spill some details on the new project that is keeping her quite busy. She is working on restoring an old schoolhouse. The building looks pretty run down and needs a lot of work, but she appears to be up to the job, with a little help from her bros. Jana explained that they are working to restore it to its “glory days.” It sounds like it has been a little overwhelming at times for the Counting On star, as she said in the caption. She also confessed that she and her male siblings have not always seen eye-to-eye on every detail, but it does appear to be coming along nicely.

The white building with green trim still has an old bell that reminded kids back in the day that school was about to be in session. There is also a chalkboard that one of the boys is seen working on that some of the Duggar kids wrote on. Even good friend Carlin Bates, of UPtv’s Bringing Up Bates, has her name sketched on it.

Inside there are pews with hymnals in place making it look like an old church. It’s not known if those were already there when they started the project or if they are new. One person mentioned in the comments that it could even be used for homeschooling.

Jana Duggar is seen in one of the photos looking seriously ready to tear something up. Her Instagram followers are always amazed by the complicated projects that she takes on. Every time she posts something that she is working on, they beg her to have her own home improvement show, similar to Joanna Gaines. The restoration will most likely be featured on the new season of Counting On this fall, but one person thinks that Jana should go even bigger.

Loading...

“So cool! Are you filming the process? You need and [sic] HGTV show or YouTube channel!”

Many other fans agreed with that sentiment. There doesn’t seem to be anything that Jana Duggar can’t do, according to fans. They are sure that she is talented enough to snag her own show. It may just happen eventually but for now, you can see her gorgeous garden and other projects on Instagram.

The new season of Counting On is also coming up in just a couple of months in October.