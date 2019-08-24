Tom Holland Confirms He Will Continue As Spider-Man After Leaving The MCU

The fallout between Sony and Disney is being felt hard by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans when it was revealed that Spider-Man would no longer appear in the MCU going forward. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has appeared in five MCU films to date, but it looks like his tenure has ended with Marvel Studios.

Sony and Disney couldn’t come to an agreement allegedly regarding dollar signs and production credits on Spider-Man films moving forward, which put a halt to further Spidey appearances in the MCU. Tom Holland was at Disney’s D23 Expo today to promote his upcoming animated film, Onward, and naturally, conversations arose about his role as Peter Parker. According to Screen Rant, Holland confirmed he will be back as Spider-Man even though the character is no longer in the MCU.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however, we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler,” Holland confirmed.

Holland’s contract has him on for two more web-slinger flicks, but he was rumored to make appearances in future MCU team-up films moving forward as well, as he was being established to be one of the leaders of the group in future movies. Whether Holland signs on for more films with Sony remains to be seen.

Looking for a silver lining, many fans are hoping that this will almost guarantee Tom Hardy’s Venom will now cross over with Spider-Man since both are completely under the Sony label. Other’s aren’t too worried about the broken partnership, suggesting there is still plenty of time for the two studios to work out a new agreement before any new Spider-Man film starts shooting. With Spider-Man: Far From Home releasing this past July, it will be several years before Peter Parker hits the big screen again.

Sony and Marvel have remained silent on the matter, suggesting nothing is really dead at this time. Venom earned over $800 million at the box office last year, with Far From Home also crossing the $1 billion mark this summer. At this time, Sony shouldn’t be worried about losing money from breaking the Marvel deal now that their superhero flicks have got their footing