How Disney+ Will Differ From Netflix

Disney+ is the latest streaming service to hit the market, and while comparisons to Netflix and other platforms are inevitable, the House of Mouse is taking a different approach to the way it releases content.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new streamer is how it will make its episodes of its exclusive series available for consumption. With Netflix and Amazon Prime, subscribers are accustomed to binge watching their favorite shows. Hulu, on the other hand — which Disney also owns — releases one episode of a show per week.

According to TV Line, Disney+ will adopt the Hulu approach by releasing episodes on a weekly basis. While it’s appealing to some TV viewers to consume series’ in one sitting, it appears as if Disney wants to give their upcoming shows some room to breathe, and hopefully make them more appreciated in the long run.

One of the main criticisms of binge watching shows is that it makes them feel more disposable. Less special, even. With streaming services releasing new content every week, audiences are always playing catch up, which leaves little room for shows to be savored. By watching a show in its entirety within a few hours and moving on to the next thing, people aren’t fully appreciating each program.

Disney+ will have people talking, though. The streamer is shaping up to be the host of some of the biggest shows to grace pop culture as well. The launch will treat viewers to a brand new live-action Star Wars series in the form of The Mandalorian. On top of that, High School Musical: The Series will also premiere on the platform from the get-go.

Other shows to follow include Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, What If?, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Pixar’s Monsters at Work, The World, According to Jeff Goldblum, and Diary of a Female President.

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/nLhTY9Hlo5 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019

Loading...

The new streaming service will launch in the United States this November, and will roll out globally over the next two years. In addition to the appealing content, the new service will be cheaper than its competitors. At the time of this writing, a Disney+ subscription will cost $6.99 per month (or $69.99 for an annual pass), and the content will be ad-free.

Disney+ will also offer unlimited downloads of shows and movies via its exclusive app, that can be watched offline on up to 10 mobile or tablet devices. All in all, it’s going to be great value for money.