Yris Palmer Goes From Kylie Jenner Sidekick To Summer’s Hottest Babe In Orange String Bikini

Yris Palmer is proving that she’s the one to watch. The entrepreneur may have enjoyed a fame boost this year on account of being cherry-picked by Kylie Jenner, but being the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s sidekick has its downsides. The 22-year-old’s squad seems to play second fiddle to her, with the girls themselves receiving exposure in headlines that invariably center around the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

It looks like Yris has been showing she’s this summer’s hottest babe. The Star Lash Extension CEO has been updating her Instagram with some sexy swimsuit snaps, with one made last week appearing to have gotten noticed. Yris’ photo showed her aboard a water vessel. While elements of the image resembled those seen on Kylie Jenner’s social media – luxury water settings and designer brands are a standard for Kylie – Yris’ picture didn’t quite show the megayacht Kylie hired out to ring in her 22nd birthday.

Yris was photographed flaunting her sizzling curves in a Dior bikini with a halterneck finish. While fabrics on the two-piece included blue, the predominant color seemed to be orange by virtue of string ties and a loud matching miniskirt completing the look. The mother of one didn’t seem out to showcase her body as her primary agenda, but fans were definitely seeing it. Yris looked stunning and relaxed, with a trendy hat and shades accessorizing her swimwear.

Yris’ update proved popular, racking up over 17,000 likes. It even received a like from another of Kylie’s inner-circle members; model Sofia Richie let Yris know that she dug the snap.

With a mother status and daughter not dissimilar in age to Kylie’s infant Stormi, Yris’ social media also includes a family aspect. Yris and daughter Ayla were seen twinning in matching swimwear in an update made since the solo Dior post. Once again, Palmer’s fierce curves were on display.

Yris made headlines earlier this year for joining Kylie in Turks and Caicos. The luxury vacation celebrating a new drop from Kylie’s 2019-launched Kylie Skin brand seemed to bring out her new squad in full force. Former best friend Jordyn Woods was nowhere to be seen, with social media images showing new BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Mint Swim founder Draya Michele, plus former assistant Victoria Villarroel. While there are clearly major perks to being friends with the world’s youngest billionaire, the sidekick feel may be somewhat of a dampener.

While Stassie, Draya, and Sofia have millions of Instagram followers (and Woods’ following has shot up since her cheating scandal), Yris has yet to see the major boost. It looks like it may come, though.