‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Criticized By Fans After Celebrating One Year Anniversary With Charles Melton

The couple seems to be totally in love, but some fans aren't happy.

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton appear to be more in love than ever. On August 23, the adorable couple declared their love for each other in separate Instagram posts, reported People. The romantic posts were in celebration of the couple’s one-year anniversary.

Camila shared a sweet snap, showing the couple kissing on a boat. The couple embraced as the sun set, making the photo all that more romantic. In the caption, the CW star revealed that the pair have officially been together for a year.

A majority of Camila’s followers shared their well-wishes for the couple in the comments section. However, some fans of Riverdale criticized Camila, stating she should be dating her co-star KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, instead.

“No that’s not fair to Archie,” said a commenter.

“What about Archie,” wrote another.

Camila’s fans were quick to defend the actress.

“I’m sorry but why are all these Varchie/KJmila stands literally so disappointed over the fact that Cami’s with Charles??? He makes her happy and she makes him happy… If you REALLY support Cami, then you’ll support her relationship,” retorted a follower.

“To all the people who say that KJ and Camila should be together: This is Camila’s life. NOT YOURS… If you like Camila, be HAPPY FOR HER… Be a decent person and respect her decisions,” chimed in another person.

Despite the criticism, the post has racked up over 4.2 million likes.

Charles also uploaded an adorable photo of the pair. In the picture, the duo cuddled as they enjoyed their time on a boat.

The couple’s Riverdale co-stars took to the comments section to compliment the couple.

“Cutest photo ever,” gushed Toni Topaz actress, Vanessa Morgan.

“Love love love,” wrote Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones.

This is not the first time that Charles has shown his romantic side. According to People, the 28-year-old actor regularly writes love letters to his beloved. In an interview, he explained he enjoys the gesture of sending sweet notes to Camila in the mail.

On the red carpet of The Sun Is Also a Star, starring Charles and Yara Shahidi, Camila confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he does write her love letters.

Loading...

“He does! He’s a hopeless romantic for sure!” said a beaming Camila.

As reported by People, the couple confirmed their relationship in October 2018. Camila announced they were together in an Instagram post that showed the couple in a tight embrace.

To see more of Camila and Charles, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale on The CW.