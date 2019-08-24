Melissa Riso Forgets Bottoms In NSFW Instagram Picture

American model and actress Melissa Riso regularly thrills her 1.1 million followers on Instagram. On Saturday afternoon, she managed to do it again in a sensual post that she shared on the popular social media platform. In many posts, Riso shares a stunning photo along with an uplifting quote for a caption.

It appears as if the brunette bombshell forgot her bottoms in the picture, but her modesty is maintained by her careful posing on a tan low-back couch. In the image, Riso rested her head on her arm, which laid across the back of the sofa. She wore a tan-and-black cropped long-sleeve shirt with nothing on the bottom.

The expert posing showed off the model’s enviable curves. Her wavy brown locks flowed over the back of the couch, and she rested her other hand on top of them. The actress’s curvy backside rested against a patterned pillow, and a smokey eye and defined lip completed the look.

Fans approved of the Saturday morning look with nearly 10,000 people hitting the “like” button.

“The appeal that can be captured in one photo…,” replied a fan.

Instagram users also appreciated the artistry in the shot’s composition.

“Beautiful shot… great lines…incredible…,” another said.

In the caption, Riso declared that happiness is inside people instead of an external state, and several followers agreed with the sentiment.

“Well said. True words,” a follower wrote.

Recently, according to The Inquisitr, Riso shared a video of herself undergoing laser tattoo removal. The model, who regularly poses nude, is getting treatments to remove an extensive tattoo she has on her taut midsection.

In addition to her modeling and acting, Riso is CEO of Mr By Melissa Riso, which is a haircare line for men. She is a popular men’s hairstylist, and her brand includes shampoo, conditioner, shave lotion, and pomade for men at reasonable prices. She created the line to provide men a quality option since they have fewer choices than women when it comes to hair care. She created a racy tagline to promote the pomade.

“Put my cream on your head” grabs the attention of men looking for options for styling their hair.

Currently, Riso is filming a role in Lusitania3D, which is the story of a luxury ship that was attacked and sunk during WWI. She also has The Astrid Experience in post-production, and she portrays Lexi. She also starred in a national Pepsi commercial in 2014, according to her bio, which she counts among her biggest successes.