Kim Kardashian Rocks Bikini & Cowboy Hat With Khloe & LaLa Anthony On The Beach

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, along with her close friend Lala Anthony, seemingly have no problem strutting their stuff on social media.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself, Khloe, and Lala sporting skimpy swimwear and posing for the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, Kim donned a teeny tiny nude bikini. The classic triangle top flaunted the reality star’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy, and the matching bottoms showcased her curvy hips and lean legs.

Kim had her long, dark hair styled in messy waves the fell down her back and sported a tan cowboy hat over the top of her mane, adding long lashes, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Khloe wore a light brown, one-piece bathing suit that showed off her hourglass figure. Her hair was parted down the middle and braided back behind her head. She wore large hoop earrings and donned a shimmering highlighter on her face while posing with her hand on her hip.

Like Kim, Lala wore a bikini, donning a snakeskin bandeau top and matching bottoms, which likely got the pulses of her fans racing. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings and wore her hair in a low bun behind her head.

In a second photo, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing the same outfit and cowboy hat as she sits on her knees with a pair of sunglasses in her hand on top of a surfboard.

The third and final photo showed Kim and Khloe sitting in the same pose in the sand as they thrust their chests out and put their legs on full display.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian revealed that she, Khloe, and Lala looked like they should be the new cast of Charlie’s Angels.

Loading...

Of course, fans loved all of the racy photos of Kim and company and took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the snaps.

Kardashian’s followers and celebrity friends alike gushed over how hot the women looked in the photos, and it seems that the consensus loved the sexy beach photos.

The post was so popular that it gained over 1 million likes in under two hours and gained over 3,000 comments in that time as well.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Kim Kardashian’s life and see her sexy snaps by following the reality star on social media.