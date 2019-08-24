‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shares Three Generations Of Beauty, Poses With Gorgeous Mom And Beautiful Daughter

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently shared a snap that had her Instagram followers losing their minds. In the update, she shared a picture where she posed with three generations of stunning women — herself, her mother, and her daughter.

In the shot, Melissa rocked a black and white striped bikini and looked totally glam. Her hair was loose in soft waves, and she oped for a smoky eye look paired with frosted pink lips. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings to add a bit of attitude to her look.

Her mother, on the other hand, looked classically beautiful, with minimal makeup and her hair also down in soft waves. She rocked a black top with sheer details and stared right into the camera. Gorga’s daughter was in the snap as well, rocking an adorable blue and white gingham dress with ties at the shoulders. It appears that Melissa has given her daughter some makeup lessons, as she had on a minimal yet tasteful look that made her eyes pop. While Melissa and her mother had soft smiles on their faces, her daughter Antonia gave a full grin to the camera.

Melissa’s fans absolutely loved seeing three generations of gorgeous women, and the snap received over 40,000 likes in just nine hours. Fellow Housewives member Tamra Judge, who is on The Real Housewives of Orange County, made sure to give the post a like as well.

Her fans couldn’t handle how stunning all three women looked, and filled the comments section with compliments.

“All gorgeous. Antonia is all grown up too. I can’t take it,” one fan said.

“You are all beautiful! So glad you took that picture,” another fan added.

Loading...

Another fan said “your mom keeps getting younger and your daughter is absolutely beautiful.”

Gorga’s sweet family-centric post comes after she shared several posts featuring selfies with her husband, Joe Gorga. Joe recently celebrated his birthday, so Melissa devoted a post to that occasion, sharing a sweet message in the caption.

The duo also celebrated their 15 year wedding anniversary, which Melissa likewise commemorated by sharing quite a few adorable shots on Instagram for her fans to gush over.

Melissa’s Instagram page has certainly been family-focused lately, although that’s often the case for her. The brunette bombshell shares plenty of selfies as well as shots for the various brands she works with, but she always makes sure to get her family in there too.