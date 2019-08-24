Bradley Cooper Takes The Perfect Date To Disneyland: His Daughter Leaer

Many Bradley Cooper fans have been hoping and wishing the superstar will start dating his A Star Is Born colleague, 33-year-old Lady Gaga. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, this hasn’t happened but the 44-year-old isn’t lonely. In fact, Bradley just took a much younger woman to Disneyland on August 23, according to Radar Online.

That pretty person is his daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed 2-year-old — who divides her time between her daddy and her mommy, Irina Shayk — seemed to have a fun-filled time at the iconic theme park located in Anaheim, California.

During their spirited outing, Bradley rocked a thick mustache, cool shades and a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Lea wore faded jeans and a striped polo shirt. Part of the time during their day trip, dad donned a dark jacket and daughter put on a red hoodie.

Like she often does, Lea hopped on the back of her famous dad during part of their romp through the Happiest Place on Earth.

Bradley was not only accompanied by Lea, but he was also reportedly enjoying the legendary theme park with others. Because he had adult company, Brad even gave Lea a break while he joined his friends to grapple the heady Incredicoaster — formerly known as California Screamin’ — while sitting in the front seat of the fast and furious ride, according to TMZ.

While Lea was too little for that ride, the toddler was big enough to mount a giant turtle on a diverse merry-go-round that included giant rabbits, too. She also went with her pops to Story Book Land, arriving via canal boat. The pair and their buddies even took the time to go aboard Dumbo, the flying elephant as he took off with his passengers safely in tow.

Even though Bradley and Irina broke up this past June, the handsome actor seems to have pushed forward in his life. Although her parents agreed to make their home base in New York City, some sort of agreement was apparently made with his former girlfriend who allowed Brad to be in Southern California with his little girl.

In fact, Bradley seemed to be in excellent spirits when he took Lea to Disneyland on Friday. This is one of the first times the Oscar winner has been seen out and about in public since his big break-up with the mother of his child at the beginning of the summer.

That child is apparently very much loved by both parents who, in turn, seem to want what is best for Lea. Certainly, Disneyland is a great way to bond with your kid. Just ask Bradley Cooper.