‘Eternals’ Cast Debuts Their Costumes At D23 Expo

The cast of Marvel Studios Eternals is back this summer for Disney’s D23 Expo after revealing themselves during July’s San Diego Comic-Con. A few more additions were made to the cast today, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan, but the big reveal was the look the characters will take on in the 2020 film.

Actors Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Ma Dong-Seok took the stage at D23 standing in front of their characters which were displayed on a large screen. The screen showcased the costumes and overall look for the characters which was revealed for the first time. According to Collider, the character images were just concept art of the actors look in the film and were not actual photos from the set.

The costumes ranged in color from gold to purple, green and blue. Green seemed to be the most common color shared among the group. It looks like Angelina Jolie will be rocking an all-gold ensemble as Thena, with Richard Madden’s Ikaris in all-blue.

The reveal of the Eternals costumes has fans more excited than ever for the upcoming film, making it more real than ever. There is still no footage out there from the flick, and currently, no plot synopsis is known. A teaser trailer for the film could come towards the end of this year, but likely will accompany the release of the MCU’s Black Widow which hits theaters next May.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

This will be the first debut of the Eternals in the MCU, and not much is known to those who have not read the comics on the superhero group. According to Marvel’s database, the heroes are immortal and are made of cosmic energy, making them some of the most powerful beings ever created.

“All Eternals possess the capacity for superhuman strength, telepathy, flight, teleportation, illusion-casting, transmutation of organic and inorganic matter, and the generation of various forms of energy from their bodies, including force, heat, light, and other electromagnetic radiation,” their description continues.

The actors compiling the cast of Eternals is the MCU’s most diverse to-date, confirming Kevin Feige’s former comments about pushing diversity moving forward in all of Marvel’s films.

A closer look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS on stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bTSkoXh6xI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“The most diverse cast of all MCU movies. This is fantastic,” a fan applauded on Twitter.

“Eternals has not only the most attractive/talented cast ever but also the MOST DIVERSE cast,” another added.

Eternals debuts on November 6, 2020.