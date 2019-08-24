Sofia Richie Twerks Wildly In Hot Pink Two-Piece To Ring In 21st Birthday From Private Jet

Sofia Richie is officially legal. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick has likely had her fill of media outlets chronicling her age, 20-years-old, against Disick’s age; he’s 36-years-old. While Sofia turning one year older doesn’t change the age difference between this couple, it does make her a 20-something, as opposed to just being 20-years-old.

Sofia has been partying it up. The model took to her Instagram stories earlier today with some fresh updates since she received a luxury car. The Inquisitr documented Sofia’s breakfast and gift from her Talentless-founder boyfriend, but it looks like Sofia has updated Instagram since.

Photos and videos from Sofia’s recent stories showed her arriving on a private jet runway. Planes and high-end vehicles were spotted in the outdoor footage, although the real action seemed to be going on inside the aircraft. Here, Sofia was seen reclining with her friends, although one dancing pal seemed to get Sofia in the mood to join in. The model was seen shaking her stuff and eventually breaking into some wild twerking, with the party spirit clearly alive and well.

Style-wise, Sofia was looking her usual trendy self. The blonde had opted for her favorite shade of hot pink, with a cute pair of booty shorts matching a T-shirt. The ensemble wasn’t lacking in the accessories department, with Sofia also rocking pink-rimmed shades, and a handbag in the same color.

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that today’s two-piece came courtesy of French designer Chanel. Sofia seems to have a particular penchant for the iconic French brand, having recently updated her social media twice in a pink, towel-like Chanel romper.

Indeed, it did seem that the birthday girl had chosen her favorite brand and one of her favorite colors. Earlier this year, Sofia rocked a cute pink minidress as she joined 22-year-old Kylie Jenner for her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The outfits ticked boxes for promoting the makeup mogul’s new brand, but they likewise showed just how well this family interacts when it comes to business. Fans may have noticed that Disick’s Talentless brand was given a shout-out in the mention. The minute these girls hit up Turks and Caicos, Talentless launched a merchandise line celebrating the vacation.

Sofia is doing her own celebrating today, though. The model didn’t indicate where she was jetting off to, but it can be assumed that the destination will be high-end.

Sofia has 5.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see how the rest of Sofia’s birthday pans out should follow her account.