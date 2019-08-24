Sofia Richie Is Dressed To Kill In Tiny Crop Top & Short Skirt During Lunch Date

Sofia Richie let it all hang out this weekend as she prepared to celebrate her 21st birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, the model was photographed with her brother, Miles, on Friday as they spent some time together during a lunch date, likely in honor of Sofia’s birthday on Saturday.

Sofia wore a very skimpy outfit for the outing, which included a tiny white crop top, which flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

Richie added a very short, gray skirt that flashed her long, lean legs and curvy hips. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses, tiny earrings, dainty chains around her neck, some bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of white and neon green sneakers.

Sofia had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight locks that blew back behind her as she strolled the streets carrying her car keys, phone, and a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder.

Richie also rocked a glam look which consisted of a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her lips.

Meanwhile, her brother Miles donned an all-black ensemble, including short-sleeved t-shirt, black sweatpants, and high-top Converse sneakers.

The outlet reports that while Sofia Richie was having a lunch date with her brother, her boyfriend, Scott Disick, was busy shopping for jewelry in Calabasas, likely to gift his girlfriend on her 21st birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Disick surprised Richie with much more than a car for her special day. On Saturday, Sofia took to her Instagram story to share that Scott had gifted her a luxury car — black with orange and wood detailing on the inside — for her milestone birthday.

Loading...

Meanwhile, sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott and Sofia are in no rush to get married.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.