Kate Upton Bares Cleavage In Sexy, Natural Beach Shot

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model and new mother Kate Upton bared her chest recently on the beach. Since giving birth to her daughter with baseball player Justin Verlander, Upton revealed she is focusing on loving the skin she’s in.

According to The Inquisitr, the model recently appeared in an untouched photo on the cover of Health. She wants to show her daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, that real life is not filtered or retouched. In her newest Instagram post, Upton sat smiling on the beach. The model wore loose, wide-leg jeans with a matching denim jacket, and she went shoeless as she sat on the sandy beach. She pulled the jacket off her shoulders and revealed her ample cleavage in a white bra top underneath.

In the picture, Upton’s eyes are closed, and she raised her face toward the sky. Light natural makeup and her long, wavy blond hair blowing in the wind completed the look.

In her caption, the blissful new mom said that she loves her skin, which presumably meant that she accepts and loves her body as it is, flaws and all. In mere hours, nearly 100,000 of Upton’s 6 million followers pressed the “like” button on the gorgeous picture. Several fans also left lovely comments complimenting the model on her attitude, skin, and smile.

“Your smile says it,” replied one.

“The Natural,” wrote another.

“The sun-kissed skin you’re in…,” a follower pointed out.

Loading...

Upton’s journey to body confidence appears to agree with her, given her recent interviews. She told Health why she started her new workout program, Strong4Me, with her trainer, Ben Bruno. The model is on a mission to help other women feel both strong and healthy for themselves. She hopes that women will focus more on feeling strong and having energy when they exercise, instead of focusing on their dress sizes.

“The thing about focusing on your own journey and strength is that you see the results more quickly,” explained Upton. “Instead of beating yourself up about the number on the scale, you notice when you get stronger. It’s a healthier mind-set, one that took me a while to get to. That’s really what I wanted to share with others.”

Ultimately, she learned to stop comparing herself to other women, and she hopes to inspire other women to do exactly the same thing. She also hoped to draw attention to the fact that retouching is everywhere, and most people aren’t even aware of it. Lately, it looks like the model has posted images without filters or editing.