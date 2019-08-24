Michael Jackson’s Autopsy Reportedly Surprised Detective Scott Smith

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the documentary Killing Michael Jackson covers the questionable circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death, which was due to an overdose of the sedative propofol — administered by his former doctor, Conrad Murray. The film reunites Detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith, who believe that Murray is guilty of second-degree murder due to his role in Jackson’s death.

The Daily Express also reveals that Smith used the movie to make a revelation about Jackson’s corpse that surprised him.

“When I showed up to go into the autopsy, you know, they had a little cover over the window and they were looking to make sure it was just me, then they usher me in right away, closed the door and locked it,” he said.

Smith said he found himself looking at Jackson’s scalp, noting that the pop star was always in a wig when in public thanks to a burn he experienced in 1984 while filming a Pepsi commercial. He was surprised at the extent of Jackson’s injuries — which he hid for years via treatment.

“Looking at his scalp, and the top of his head being severely scarred,” Smith said.

“He had hardly any hair at all on the sides [compared] to what he would look like in public with the flowing hair — that was a bit different.”

Smith also used Killing Michael Jackson to reveal that Murray’s statement regarding Jackson’s death conflicted with the facts of the toxicology report.

“There was just no way that what he said was factual to what they found out,” Smith said, adding that Jackson consumed enough propofol to sedate a rhinoceros.

Steve Shafer, Professor of Anaesthesiology at Stanford University, added that Murray was not administering propofol properly. He said that Murray had to have known that a continuous infusion of propofol is dangerous and claims that Murray tried to hide the identity of the drug via a saline bag.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Murray claims that Jackson’s daughter, Paris, told him the pop star’s last confession. Paris reportedly told Murray that Jackson always said he was the best doctor he ever had. She said that if Jackson ever passed, he wanted Murray to know that he couldn’t be saved and his death was meant to be.

Murray believes that Paris’s comments — which he said were too mature for her age at the time — were Jackson’s words and that he used her to deliver his final goodbye.